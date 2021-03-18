© 2021 WMOT
The Faux Paws and Daniella Cotton
Finally Friday From Home with The Faux Paws and Daniella Cotton
Finally Friday From Home with The Faux Paws and Daniella Cotton
  • FergMaster.jpg
    Roots Radio News
    On The String: The Insider Outlaw David “Ferg” Ferguson
    Craig Havighurst
    ,
    He goes by "Ferg" and he's one of the most interesting and influential creative forces in Nashville, whether you've heard of him or not. David Ferguson grew up in town, connected as a teenager with the great producer Cowboy Jack Clement and learned the mystic arts of recording and producing records. He engineered Johnny Cash's iconic comeback albums with Rick Rubin. He's worked the board or produced for John Prine, Sturgill Simpson, Margo Price and recently become a creative partner at Dan Auerbach's Easy Eye Records. Now he's made an album of his own, featuring easy country arrangements of classic and favorite songs.
  • Joelton Hardware
    Roots Radio News
    Scene: Country Music Takes Root At Joelton Hardware
    Craig Havighurst
    ,
    Nashville underground legend Greg Garing is performing and curating hard core country music at a charming community general store and cafe on the side of Clarksville Highway north of Nashville.
  • AmericanaFest Logo 1
    Roots Radio News
    AmericanaFest Confirms Covid-19 Checks, Growing A Trend
    Craig Havighurst
    ,
    With its announcement Monday that AmericanaFest 2021 will require proof of full Covid-19 vaccination or a recent Covid test for entry into its events, the Americana Music Association became merely the latest show promoter in the nation to do so.
Hiss Golden Messenger
Words and Music with Hiss Golden Messenger
MC Taylor of Hiss Golden Messenger, joins Words and Music to talk tours, albums and perform songs from his most recent project, 'Quietly Blowing It'
WMOT VIDEO: LIVE SESSIONS ON NPR MUSIC
062821_Amythyst Kiah.
Wired In with Amythyst Kiah, Full Set
Watch Amythyst Kiah's full Wired In set from our June 28, 2021 show at City Winery in Nashville. Wired In is presented by Subaru
NPR Top Stories
WMOT 5th Anniversary IG
WMOT 5th Anniversary and Benefit
Help WMOT celebrate and keep the music playing. Get tickets to our 5th Anniversary Celebration and Benefit
EspeciallyNow_1_1000x900.jpg
Donate Your Car, Keep the Music Playing on WMOT
One way to help us bring you music in today’s uncertain world is by donating a vehicle you no longer need. Running or not, we’ll arrange to have it picked up, sold and get top dollar for it.
Ad CW Ben Sollee and Steel Wheels
Win Tickets to Ben Sollee and The Steel Wheels
Win a pair of tickets to see Ben Sollee and The Steel Wheels on Sunday, September 12, 2021

AD CW Liz Brasher
WMOT Roots Radio Presents Liz Brasher with Special Guest Girl Tones
Win a pair of tickets to see Liz Brasher with special guest Girl Tones on Wednesday, September 15, 2021
