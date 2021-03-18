Finally Friday From Home with The Faux Paws and Daniella Cotton
He goes by "Ferg" and he's one of the most interesting and influential creative forces in Nashville, whether you've heard of him or not. David Ferguson grew up in town, connected as a teenager with the great producer Cowboy Jack Clement and learned the mystic arts of recording and producing records. He engineered Johnny Cash's iconic comeback albums with Rick Rubin. He's worked the board or produced for John Prine, Sturgill Simpson, Margo Price and recently become a creative partner at Dan Auerbach's Easy Eye Records. Now he's made an album of his own, featuring easy country arrangements of classic and favorite songs.
Nashville underground legend Greg Garing is performing and curating hard core country music at a charming community general store and cafe on the side of Clarksville Highway north of Nashville.
With its announcement Monday that AmericanaFest 2021 will require proof of full Covid-19 vaccination or a recent Covid test for entry into its events, the Americana Music Association became merely the latest show promoter in the nation to do so.
The Farmer & Adele are keeping the spirit of the singing cowboy and the great Bob Wills alive and well in Nashville, with their spin on Western Swing music.
First Listen to Jame's McMurtry's new album, The Horses and the Hounds
MC Taylor of Hiss Golden Messenger, joins Words and Music to talk tours, albums and perform songs from his most recent project, 'Quietly Blowing It'
WMOT Finally Friday with Rosie Flores and Dallas Burrow
Eric Bibb joins Words and Music to talk about his most recent album, Dear America
WMOT presents Finally Friday From Home with Jesse Daniel and Nellen Dryden
Hospitals in Nashville and Memphis report treating record numbers of COVID-19 patients
Predictable reaction along party lines to the deaths of 13 U.S. service members
The committee will include eight Republicans and four Democrats.
Officials in Humphreys County now believed they’ve accounted for all the missing and have settled on a final death toll.
Lebanon City Schools and Cheatham County Schools are closed for the rest of the week due to virus outbreaks.
Watch Amythyst Kiah's full Wired In set from our June 28, 2021 show at City Winery in Nashville. Wired In is presented by Subaru
After a 90-day review, U.S investigators did not turn up any clear answer on whether the coronavirus hopped from an animal to a human — or somehow escaped from a lab.
Sirhan's sentence was commuted to life with the possibility of parole in 1972. On Friday, the California Board of Parole recommended parole.
Thousands of evacuees are entering through Dulles International Airport. A Biden administration official said the U.S. has opened a COVID-19 vaccination site nearby.
