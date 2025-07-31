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Natia Cinco
Roots Radio News
Americana Jazz Siren Sweet Megg Mixes Up A 'Massive Negroni'
Craig Havighurst
One of the stars of Nashville’s recent honky tonk boom first found her muse playing in late night jazz clubs of New York and Paris. That set Sweet Megg apart when she moved here just after the pandemic - a flair for early blues and hot club swing. In Music City, she’s also developed as a songwriter releasing stylish Americana fare, but she continues to mine the catalog for golden nuggets she can make her own, as on her latest Massive Negroni.
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Words & Music with American Aquarium
Mason Poole
Roots Radio News
Allison Russell - And Friends - Sing Back At The ‘Chaos’ 
Craig Havighurst
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Wired In Sessions with Cordovas
Curtis Wayne Millard
Roots Radio News
Aaron Lee Tasjan’s Love Letter To Underdogs Everywhere
Craig Havighurst
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Wired In Sessions with Dee White
Dee White performed a three-song set live at the WMOT Studio in East Nashville. Watch the full session here.
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Wired In Sessions with Emily Scott Robinson
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Words & Music with Melissa Etheridge
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Words & Music with Michaela Anne
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