Iconic mid-state instrument maker Gibson launches a record label

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published July 30, 2021 at 7:10 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — Nashville based Gibson Brands has launched a record label.

The 127-year-old instrument maker announced the move earlier this week.

In a press statement the company says famed guitarist Slash of Guns and Roses and Velvet Revolver fame is the label’s first signed artist.

Gibson Records is partnering in the venture with BMG.

Gibson spent much of 2018 in Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Business analysts contended at the time that the bankruptcy was precipitated in part by diversification that took the company's focus off of its core instrument making business.

