Man accused of murdering a Dickson County Deputy will face a jury beginning Monday

(Mike Osborne) -- The man charged with murdering a Dickson County Deputy in 2018 goes on trial beginning Monday.

Police say Steven Wiggins shot and killed Sgt. Daniel Baker during a traffic stop, then put the officer back in his cruiser, moved it to a hidden location and set the vehicle on fire.

The Sheriff’s Department located the cruiser and Sgt. Baker’s body using the vehicle’s GPS.

Police say they identified Wiggins as a suspect in the shooting using the cruiser’s dash cam video. He was arrested two days later.

Wiggins will be tried on a charge of first degree premeditated murder. He could face the death penalty if convicted.

Wiggins has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

A jury from Knoxville has been brought in to hear the case at the Dickson County Courthouse in Charlotte.

