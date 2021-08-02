© 2021 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Man accused of murdering a Dickson County Deputy will face a jury beginning Monday

WMOT
Published August 2, 2021 at 8:05 AM CDT
210802 steven wiggins booking pic.jpg
DCSD
/
Steven Wiggins

(Mike Osborne) -- The man charged with murdering a Dickson County Deputy in 2018 goes on trial beginning Monday.

Police say Steven Wiggins shot and killed Sgt. Daniel Baker during a traffic stop, then put the officer back in his cruiser, moved it to a hidden location and set the vehicle on fire.

The Sheriff’s Department located the cruiser and Sgt. Baker’s body using the vehicle’s GPS.

Police say they identified Wiggins as a suspect in the shooting using the cruiser’s dash cam video. He was arrested two days later.

Wiggins will be tried on a charge of first degree premeditated murder. He could face the death penalty if convicted.

Wiggins has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

A jury from Knoxville has been brought in to hear the case at the Dickson County Courthouse in Charlotte.