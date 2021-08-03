Nashville Public Schools Board to discuss possible changes to COVID-19 safety protocols on Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) -- The Chair of Metro Nashville Public Schools Board of Directors has called a special meeting for Thursday to discuss COVID-19 mitigation protocols.

WKRN quotes Chairperson Christiana Buggs saying the board needs to discuss any possible changes to pandemic safety measures in light of the updated protocols published last week by the federal Centers for Disease Control.

The CDC now says masks should be worn by anyone entering crowded indoor settings, even if they’ve been fully vaccinated against the virus.

The Metro School Board recently announced it would encourage but not require mask use during the fall semester which begins Tuesday, Aug. 10.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 11 Thursday morning.

