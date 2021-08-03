Shooter wounds 3 at Smile Direct in South Nashville, alleged gunman shot dead by MNPD

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) -- Three people were being treated at Vanderbilt Medical Center Tuesday and one person is dead following an early morning active shooter incident at the Smile Direct Club facility in Antioch.

Metro Nashville Police said in a series of Twitter posts that the department responded to the 911 call around six Tuesday morning.

On arriving they found three Smile Direct employees wounded. All three were taken to Vanderbilt where one was reportedly in critical condition.

Police say the gunman was a 22-year-old employee. He was shot by officers on Antioch Pike and died soon after at Vanderbilt.

Officials say It appears the gunman acted alone.

