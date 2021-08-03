© 2021 WMOT
Tennessee health chief: No signs COVID resurgence is slowing

WMOT | By Associated Press
Published August 3, 2021 at 5:04 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s top health official says the state sees no signs that the resurgence of COVID-19 is slowing, though she saw hope in a recent bump in vaccinations.

Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey’s comments coincided with announcements in the state about mask requirements.

The University of Tennessee is requiring students and employees to wear masks indoors for classrooms and labs and mandated student academic events at its various campuses for the fall semester.

Meanwhile, Shelby County, which includes Memphis, will require masks in county-owned facilities open to the public.

She stressed that the outbreak is widely among the unvaccinated, with less than 0.2% of Tennessee’s vaccinated population getting COVID-19.

Associated Press
