© 2021 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tennessee wrestled COVID-19 to pandemic lows in June, but the virus is now surging once again

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published August 4, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT
210804 new tn covid cases by month chart.jpg
WMOT
/

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) -- Just one month ago, Tennessee was reporting some of the lowest COVID-19 numbers recorded since the pandemic began. How quickly things have changed.

Virus related hospitalizations statewide hit their lowest point of the year one month ago and then began to climb again.

On the Fourth of July there were 195 Tennesseans under coronavirus related hospital care. As of Wednesday morning, Aug. 4, there were 1,324 Tennesseans hospitalized. That represents a 578 percent increase in just 30 days.

The number of new COVID-19 infections reported statewide nearly quintupled between June and July.

Health authorities reported just 6614 new cases during June. That was the lowest number of confirmed infections in a single month since the pandemic began. During July just over 32,208 new infections were reported, a one month increase of 386 percent.

The number of pandemic related deaths also bottomed out in June at 114 fatalities. But began rising again last month for the first time since January.

Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the newest addition to the on-air staff at WMOT. He now serves as the News Director for Middle Tennessee Public Radio and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne