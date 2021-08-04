Tennessee wrestled COVID-19 to pandemic lows in June, but the virus is now surging once again

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) -- Just one month ago, Tennessee was reporting some of the lowest COVID-19 numbers recorded since the pandemic began. How quickly things have changed.

Virus related hospitalizations statewide hit their lowest point of the year one month ago and then began to climb again.

On the Fourth of July there were 195 Tennesseans under coronavirus related hospital care. As of Wednesday morning, Aug. 4, there were 1,324 Tennesseans hospitalized. That represents a 578 percent increase in just 30 days.

The number of new COVID-19 infections reported statewide nearly quintupled between June and July.

Health authorities reported just 6614 new cases during June. That was the lowest number of confirmed infections in a single month since the pandemic began. During July just over 32,208 new infections were reported, a one month increase of 386 percent.

The number of pandemic related deaths also bottomed out in June at 114 fatalities. But began rising again last month for the first time since January.

