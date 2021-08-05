© 2021 WMOT
Tennessee will spend $1.85 billion in pandemic aid on broadband internet, plus water and sewer upgrades

WMOT
Published August 5, 2021 at 9:08 AM CDT
210805 tn covid funding panel.jpg

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials plan to use $500 million in federal COVID-19 recovery money to boost broadband internet access and subsidize some low-income subscribers.
At a meeting Wednesday, the state's Financial Stimulus Accountability Group announced plans to use the American Rescue Plan money for broadband and to inject $1.35 billion into sewer and water projects statewide.
The two spending topics make up about half of Tennessee's $3.7 billion State Fiscal Recovery Fund through the federal stimulus package.
Officials say $400 million will go toward broadband provider grants to expand in areas deemed unserved.
The other $100 million will primarily fuel credits to reduce internet bills for low-income Tennesseans.

Associated Press
