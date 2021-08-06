© 2021 WMOT
Man found guilty of murder in shooting of Dickson County deputy

WMOT | By Associated Press
Published August 6, 2021 at 7:16 AM CDT
A Tennessee Bureau of Investigation 2018 BOLO alert for Steven Wiggins.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A jury has convicted a man of first-degree premeditated murder for fatally shooting a Tennessee sheriff’s deputy in 2018 before setting fire to his patrol car with his body inside.

On Thursday, jurors found Steven Wiggins guilty of 10 charges in the May 2018 killing of Dickson County Sheriff’s Sgt. Daniel Baker.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the grisly slaying that set off a two-day manhunt.

The jury sentencing phase of the case will begin Saturday.

Wiggins also faces federal charges in Baker's death.

Defense attorneys had agreed that Wiggins killed the 32-year-old officer but questioned whether it was premeditated.

Associated Press
