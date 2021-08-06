© 2021 WMOT
Tennessee says court ruling prohibits new eviction pause

WMOT | By Associated Press
Published August 6, 2021 at 7:05 AM CDT
210806 6TH CIRCUIT COURT CINCINNATI.jpg
USCOURTS.GOV
/
The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati, Ohio.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s court system won’t follow a new COVID-19 pandemic eviction moratorium by President Joe Biden’s administration because of the federal appeals court for its region.

Attorneys helping tenants say the legal interpretation leaves those now facing eviction with limited options.

The attorneys said they are trying to negotiate with landlords to accept federal pandemic housing aid applied for by tenants, or get landlords to cut ties with tenants who agree to move out sooner than required. Either aims to avoid an eviction mark on their record that could inhibit their ability to get a new place to live in the future.

The state is citing a 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling from last month.

