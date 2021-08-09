© 2021 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ericsson soars to victory in inaugural Music City Grand Prix

WMOT | By Associated Press
Published August 9, 2021 at 5:01 AM CDT
210809 MS GRAND PRIX WINNER.jpg
musiccitygp.com
/
Marcus Ericsson in the winner's circle Sunday night following the inaugural Music City Grand Prix.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Marcus Ericsson survived the perilous city streets of Nashville on Sunday and won the inaugural Music City Grand Prix.

The 30-year-old Swede made the IndyCar highlight reel long before the checkered flag when he jumped the backside of Sebastien Bourdais’ Chevrolet and knocked the Frenchman out of the race.

Ericsson’s airborne Honda needed a new front wing and he made it the rest of the way unscathed for his second win of the season.

Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press