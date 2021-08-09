Ericsson soars to victory in inaugural Music City Grand Prix

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Marcus Ericsson survived the perilous city streets of Nashville on Sunday and won the inaugural Music City Grand Prix.

The 30-year-old Swede made the IndyCar highlight reel long before the checkered flag when he jumped the backside of Sebastien Bourdais’ Chevrolet and knocked the Frenchman out of the race.

Ericsson’s airborne Honda needed a new front wing and he made it the rest of the way unscathed for his second win of the season.

