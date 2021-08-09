Health chief: Vaccinations on the rise in Tennessee, pediatric cases also 'quickly on the rise'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey says Tennessee has seen a 90% increase in people receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination over the past two weeks.

Piercey on Friday praised the bump in vaccinations while warning that the virus continues to surge throughout the state. She says pediatric cases are also “quickly on the rise.”

About 39.4% of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated, among the lowest in the country.

Meanwhile, the Metro Nashville Public Schools Board of Directors have ordered all students, teachers, staff and visitors must wear masks when the new school year begins on Tuesday.

