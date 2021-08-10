Tenn. pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped Monday for the first time in 2 weeks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) -- New COVID-19 infections among Tennessee children continued to spike last week, according to the latest data from the state Department of Health.

New childhood infections dropped to their lowest point of the year in mid-June, but have risen steadily in the weeks since.

The number of pediatric coronavirus cases remain relatively small. Less than 3,700 infections were reported this past week.

However, the rate of increase is significant. A 56 percent jump in cases was reported over the past seven days alone.

On the plus side, the number of children admitted to the state’s hospitals with coronavirus complications fell Monday for the first time in two weeks.

On July 28 there were just nine children hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide. By this past weekend that number had risen to 40 children 18 and under. But as of Tuesday morning hospital cases had dropped to 36 children under care.

Five are on a ventilator.

