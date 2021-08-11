© 2021 WMOT
Bonnaroo: Vaccination card or negative test now required

WMOT | By Associated Press
Published August 11, 2021 at 4:57 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival has announced that its festival-goers will be required to show proof that they’ve been vaccinated for COVID-19 or tested negative for the virus within the last three days.

The four-day festival in Manchester, Tennessee starts Sept. 2 after being delayed for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bonnaroo’s announcement comes just after Chicago’s Lollapalooza music festival announced similar requirement earlier this year.

Unvaccinated attendees are asked to wear masks.

