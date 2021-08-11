© 2021 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

TBI investigates Nashville police killing of man with knife

WMOT | By Associated Press
Published August 11, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT
190319_nash_police_badge.jpg
MNPD
/

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is probing a fatal shooting by police in Nashville, where officers said a man charged at them with a knife.

The TBI tweeted that its agents were at the scene.

No officers were injured in the confrontation, which happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday.

A Nashville police spokesman said an officer approached a parked SUV and called for backup after seeing the man inside with a knife.

Multiple officers began interacting with the man, and officers said they fired when he charged at them with the knife.

He was pronounced dead and police have not released his identity.

Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press