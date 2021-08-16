© 2021 WMOT
Biden Administration asks judge to put TennCare block grant lawsuit on hold

WMOT | By Associated Press
Published August 16, 2021 at 7:26 AM CDT
210816 tenncare medicare logos.jpg

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — President Joe Biden's administration says it will keep a drastic overhaul of Tennessee's Medicaid program in place while it receives additional public comment on the plan.

In a federal court filing this week, Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian Boynton asked a judge to put a lawsuit challenging the TennCare block grant program on hold during the 30-day public comment period.

Tennessee is the first state to receive lump sum block grant funding for its Medicaid program. The funding was approved under former President Donald Trump.

