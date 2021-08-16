The pace of Tenn. COVID-19 hospitalizations is down slightly, while vaccination counts continue to rise

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) -- COVID-19 hospitalizations across Tennessee slowed somewhat over the past week, while the number of state resident being vaccinated continued to rise.

New figures released by state health overnight showed 2200 Tennesseans being treated for virus complications in hospitals statewide Monday morning.

Over the past seven days hospital admissions have averaged roughly 40 new patients a day. During the previous week new admissions averaged about 66 patients a day.

The number of Tennessee children being hospitalized for COVID-19 fell over the past week. However, the number of children on respirators statewide rose from five to eight over the past seven days.

Meanwhile, the number of Tennessean’s getting vaccinated against COVID-19 continued to rise last week, but slowly.

Figures provided by health officials show vaccinations hit a low point in early July when some 54,000 initial doses were administered statewide in one seven-day period. Compare that to last week when nearly 119,000 state residents got that first shot.

Still, as of Monday just four Tennesseans in 10 have been fully immunized against the virus, one of the lowest rates in the nation. Compare that number to Vermont where well over six in 10 residents have completed vaccination.