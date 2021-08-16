© 2021 WMOT
Tennessee gov's office debunks COVID misinfo as cases surge

WMOT | By Associated Press
Published August 16, 2021 at 7:17 AM CDT
210816 gov lee state house.jpg
tn.gov
/

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee governor’s office is pushing back on COVID-19 vaccine misinformation that goes as far as claiming cows are being vaccinated to wittingly inoculate people when they eat meat.

In an email Thursday to lawmakers, a top deputy of Republican Gov. Bill Lee debunked “several conspiracy theories” from constituents about a recent executive order.

The email says some components that are being most frequently misinterpreted were included in previous executive orders during the pandemic. T

he struggle to weed out conspiracies complicates efforts in a state with a bottom-10 vaccination rate that continues to see the virus surge.

Associated Press
