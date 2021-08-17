Nashville, Memphis school systems ignore governor's mask executive order

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) -- There’s a fight brewing in Tennessee over mask mandates in the state’s public schools.

GOP State Reps in the Tennessee House last week asked fellow Republican Gov. Bill Lee to call a special legislative session to quash mask mandates in schools.

Gov. Lee instead on Monday issued an executive order giving parents permission to opt their children out of any school mask requirement.

However, before the ink was even dry on that order, both the Nashville and Memphis Public School systems announced they would ignore the governor’s mandate and continue to require masks for teachers, staff and students.

Look for the school mask issue to end up in the courts as it already has in Florida and Texas.