Tennessee tops 1-month COVID hospitalization high in 2 weeks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s top health official says that just halfway through August, the state has already shattered its single-month record for new COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey told reporters the surge in COVID-19 patients “really tips the scales” in hospitals even if there aren’t as many people currently hospitalized with the virus as there were during the January peak.

She says hospitals were already pretty full before the latest resurgence through the delta variant and the facilities are struggling with staffing shortages and and workers sick with COVID-19.

Piercey says more than 1,000 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 so far this month, compared to the previous high in the 900s in November.