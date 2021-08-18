© 2021 WMOT
Middle Tennessee man arrested for assaulting police during Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published August 18, 2021 at 8:43 AM CDT
210818 fbi r c mccabee photos cap riot.jpg
The FBI says Ronald C. McCabee was identified using these photos taken at the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
fbi.gov

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) -- Another Tennessean was arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol this week.

Unionville, Tenn., resident Ronald Colton McAbee was arrested by the FBI Tuesday.

Prosecutors say the 27-year-old McAbee is facing serious charges that include assault on police officers.

The Tennessean quotes federal indictments naming McAbee as one of seven individuals charged with dragging a Metropolitan Police Officer to the ground, then repeatedly striking and kicking the officer in the head and body.

McAbee is the 15th Tennessean arrested in connection with the riot. Nine are from here in the mid-state.

