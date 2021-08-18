Middle Tennessee man arrested for assaulting police during Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) -- Another Tennessean was arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol this week.

Unionville, Tenn., resident Ronald Colton McAbee was arrested by the FBI Tuesday.

Prosecutors say the 27-year-old McAbee is facing serious charges that include assault on police officers.

The Tennessean quotes federal indictments naming McAbee as one of seven individuals charged with dragging a Metropolitan Police Officer to the ground, then repeatedly striking and kicking the officer in the head and body.

McAbee is the 15th Tennessean arrested in connection with the riot. Nine are from here in the mid-state.