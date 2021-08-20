Gov. Lee responds to federal lawsuit threats over Tennessee school mask mandate opt outs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) -- Gov. Bill Lee pushed back Thursday against threats by federal officials to sue the State of Tennessee his executive order allowing parents to opt out of COVID-19 mask mandates.

The governor signed the order Monday after the Nashville and Memphis school systems imposed mask requirements as the new school year began.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden blasted Tennessee and a handful of other GOP dominated states for stripping schools of virus safety measures. Biden suggested the mask opt outs violated federal civil rights law.

Gov. Lee fired back Thursday in a social media post, writing simply “Parents know better than the government what’s best for their children.”