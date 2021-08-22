© 2021 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

At least 10 killed in Tennessee flash floods; dozens missing

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published August 22, 2021 at 7:57 AM CDT
210822 FEMA ALERT BANNER.jpg
tn.gov/tema
/

(Associated Press) — Catastrophic flooding in Middle Tennessee has left at least ten people dead and dozens missing as record-shattering rainfall washed away homes and rural roads.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis says more than 30 people have been reported missing. Davis says two of the bodies recovered were toddlers who had been swept away from their father.

The town of McEwen was pummeled with 17 inches of rain in less than a day. McEwen is about 50 miles west of Nashville.

Power outages and other communications disruptions have further hampered rescue crews.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency has activated its emergency operations center.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the newest addition to the on-air staff at WMOT. He now serves as the News Director for Middle Tennessee Public Radio and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne