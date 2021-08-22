© 2021 WMOT
Radio host who regretted vaccine skepticism dies of COVID

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published August 22, 2021 at 7:43 AM CDT
210723_phil_valentine_twitter.jpg
Phil Valentine (Twitter)
/

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A conservative talk radio host from Tennessee who had been a vaccine skeptic until he was hospitalized from COVID-19 has died. He was 61.

Nashville radio station SuperTalk 99.7 WTN confirmed Phil Valentine’s death in a tweet Saturday.

Valentine had been a skeptic of coronavirus vaccines. But after he tested positive for COVID-19, and prior to his hospitalization, he told his listeners to consider getting the vaccine if they had a chance of dying from it.

He says he chose not to get vaccinated because he thought he probably wouldn’t die.

