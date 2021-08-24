Mid-state schools are struggling to keep their doors open amid pandemic high infection rates

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (Osborne/Chappell) — Mid-state school systems are struggling as new cases of COVID-19 surge among students, teachers and staff.

WMOT’s Will Chappell reports that as of Tuesday morning Nashville Public Schools had over 3,000 students and staff in quarantine following exposure to the coronavirus. That number is three times higher than it was one week ago.

The number of positive cases of coronavirus also almost doubled. In the seven-day period ending Sunday nearly 400 students and more than 60 faculty tested positive for the virus.

Statewide, almost 12,000 school-aged children were confirmed positive during that same period. That’s a new pandemic record in Tennessee.

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s Special School District has closed all its schools for the rest of the week. Administrators explained in a statement out Monday that COVID-19 quarantine and isolation cases had left them unable to staff classrooms.

They also noted that online remote learning is not an option due to new regulations passed this year by state lawmakers.

Back in June Wilson County was reporting 25 to 30 new COVID-19 infections each week. This past week the county recorded 836 new infections. Nearly 300 of those were school age children.

The Tennessean quotes Wilson County Schools officials saying 2,000 students, staff and teachers were placed in isolation and quarantine last week alone.

State Health data shows Rutherford County reported 576 new infections among school age children last week. Williamson County recorded 354 new confirmed cases in children between five and 18 years of age.