© 2021 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Survivors grapple with aftermath of deadly Tennessee flood

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published August 24, 2021 at 9:20 AM CDT
210824 waverly missing persons.jpg
WPD (Twitter)
/
A flood rescue missing persons list as it appeared on the Waverly, TN, Police Dept. Twitter page Monday.

WAVERLY, Tenn. (AP) — Search crews with dogs continued the grim work of going door-to-door and looking through debris to find the missing after floodwaters roared through rural Tennessee over the weekend, killing at least 22 people. Saturday’s flooding took out roads, cellphone towers and telephone lines in a rural area northwest of Nashville, leaving people uncertain about whether family and friends survived. Emergency workers are still searching door to door in neighborhoods where the water rose the fastest. The National Weather Service says up to 17 inches of rain fell in Humphreys County in less than 24 hours Saturday, triple the forecast and shattering the Tennessee record for one-day rainfall.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the newest addition to the on-air staff at WMOT. He now serves as the News Director for Middle Tennessee Public Radio and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne