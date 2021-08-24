© 2021 WMOT
Tennessee doctor launches 2022 gubernatorial bid

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published August 24, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Physician Jason Martin as announced that he’s running as a Democrat for governor in 2022.

Martin on Monday argued that incumbent Republican Gov. Bill Lee's handling of the coronavirus pandemic prompted him to jump in the race.

Lee won the gubernatorial seat in 2018 against Democratic candidate and former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean. Lee has said he’s running for reelection and currently only faces one other GOP candidate.

The 46-year-old Martin is running for political office for the first time. He's been a vocal critic of Lee over the past year as the state has navigated the ongoing surges of the coronavirus throughout Tennessee.

