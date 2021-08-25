© 2021 WMOT
1 out of every 7 Tennesseans have now reported a confirmed case of COVID-19

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published August 25, 2021 at 8:32 AM CDT
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — State health officials reported Tuesday that more than one-million Tennesseans have now had confirmed cases of COVID-19.

A total of 13,235 state residents have died so far, including 31 fatalities recorded Tuesday alone.

The state’s fourth wave of new infections, hospitalizations and deaths began and July and continue unabated.

As of Wednesday morning there 2,802 Tennesseans being treated in hospitals for virus complications. Their number increased by 106 admission on Tuesday alone.

Some state residents 836 are in intensive care units, while 536 are on respirators.

Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the newest addition to the on-air staff at WMOT. He now serves as the News Director for Middle Tennessee Public Radio and can be heard on-air daily.
