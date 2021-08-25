Crews scour debris for more victims after Tennessee floods

WAVERLY, Tenn. (AP) — Crews with chainsaws and heavy equipment are clearing their way through trees matted with vegetation, garbage and debris from homes as searchers scour a creek for more flooding victims in rural Tennessee.

Even cars and sheds are woven into the tangle of debris lining Trace Creek in Humphreys County, where the town of Waverly saw the most death and destruction from Saturday’s flooding that killed 18 people.

Humphreys County Chief Deputy Rob Edwards said excavators were moving the largest pieces of debris as search teams started from Waverly and moved slowly downstream.

Authorities revised the confirmed death toll Tuesday to 18 people, a drop from as high as 22.