Crews scour debris for more victims after Tennessee floods

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published August 25, 2021 at 8:22 AM CDT
WAVERLY, Tenn. (AP) — Crews with chainsaws and heavy equipment are clearing their way through trees matted with vegetation, garbage and debris from homes as searchers scour a creek for more flooding victims in rural Tennessee.

Even cars and sheds are woven into the tangle of debris lining Trace Creek in Humphreys County, where the town of Waverly saw the most death and destruction from Saturday’s flooding that killed 18 people.

Humphreys County Chief Deputy Rob Edwards said excavators were moving the largest pieces of debris as search teams started from Waverly and moved slowly downstream.

Authorities revised the confirmed death toll Tuesday to 18 people, a drop from as high as 22.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the newest addition to the on-air staff at WMOT. He now serves as the News Director for Middle Tennessee Public Radio and can be heard on-air daily.
