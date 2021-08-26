© 2021 WMOT
Final victim found in Tennessee flooding disaster search

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published August 26, 2021 at 9:05 AM CDT
210824 waverly flood NFD.jpg
Nashville Fire Department
/
Flooding in Waverly, Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP/WMOT) -- Officials in Humphreys County now believed they’ve accounted for all the missing and have settled on a final death toll from Saturday’s devastating Tennessee floods.

Twenty people died when storms dropped between 9 and 17 inches of rain in a matter of hours on four counties west of Nashville.

Damage assessments are underway. Preliminary estimates suggest 270 homes were destroyed and 160 suffered major damage. Houston,

Humphreys, Hickman and Dickson Counties have all now been officially declared disaster areas by the federal government.

