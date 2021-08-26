Health chief: Children now 36% of Tennessee's virus cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP/WMOT) -- Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey says children now make up 36% of Tennessee’s reported COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Piercey's remarks Wednesday made for another sobering milestone in the battle against the highly contagious delta variant.

According to researchers from Johns Hopkins University, Tennessee ranks sixth in the country for new cases per capita.

The rolling average of daily new cases has increased by about 2,200 infections per day. That’s an increase of 75% in two weeks.

Lebanon City Schools and Cheatham County Schools are closed for the rest of this week due to virus outbreaks.