Health chief: Children now 36% of Tennessee's virus cases

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published August 26, 2021 at 9:00 AM CDT
210826 childhood new cases chart.jpg
WMOT
/

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP/WMOT) -- Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey says children now make up 36% of Tennessee’s reported COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Piercey's remarks Wednesday made for another sobering milestone in the battle against the highly contagious delta variant.

According to researchers from Johns Hopkins University, Tennessee ranks sixth in the country for new cases per capita.

The rolling average of daily new cases has increased by about 2,200 infections per day. That’s an increase of 75% in two weeks.

Lebanon City Schools and Cheatham County Schools are closed for the rest of this week due to virus outbreaks.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the newest addition to the on-air staff at WMOT. He now serves as the News Director for Middle Tennessee Public Radio and can be heard on-air daily.
