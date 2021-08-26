Luke Combs, Dan + Shay celebrated by peers at ACM Honors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dan + Shay, Luke Combs, Rascal Flatts and more country artists celebrated alongside prominent songwriters, producers and industry leaders at the Academy of Country Music Honors awards show.

Hit duo Dan + Shay praised the writers that helped them reach international audiences during the show in Nashville, Tennessee.

Combs has rode a wave of unprecedented success to stardom and promised much more for his fans in accepting his award.

Other artists receiving honors and tributes included Loretta Lynn, Toby Keith and Rascal Flatts.

Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns was also given an award for his multipart PBS series on country music.