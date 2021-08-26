© 2021 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Luke Combs, Dan + Shay celebrated by peers at ACM Honors

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published August 26, 2021 at 8:43 AM CDT
210825 ACM HONOREES.jpg

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dan + Shay, Luke Combs, Rascal Flatts and more country artists celebrated alongside prominent songwriters, producers and industry leaders at the Academy of Country Music Honors awards show.

Hit duo Dan + Shay praised the writers that helped them reach international audiences during the show in Nashville, Tennessee.

Combs has rode a wave of unprecedented success to stardom and promised much more for his fans in accepting his award.

Other artists receiving honors and tributes included Loretta Lynn, Toby Keith and Rascal Flatts.

Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns was also given an award for his multipart PBS series on country music.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the newest addition to the on-air staff at WMOT. He now serves as the News Director for Middle Tennessee Public Radio and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne