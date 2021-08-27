© 2021 WMOT
Tenn. Congressional delegation reacts to suicide bombing in Afghanistan

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published August 27, 2021 at 8:20 AM CDT
210827 cohen blackburn react.jpg
Sen. Marsha Blackburn/Rep. Steve Cohen
/

(Mike Osborne) -- Predictable political reaction on Friday to Thursday's suicide bombing in Kabul that took the lives of 13 U.S. service members.

Mid-state Republican Rep. Scott DesJarlais writes in part “The Biden administration must answer for this disastrous withdrawal and avoidable tragedy.”

Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn posted to social media saying “Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Antony Blinken, Lloyd Austin and General Milley should all resign or face impeachment.”

West Tennessee Democrat Steve Cohen reacted as well, writing in part “Officials informed Congress of likelihood of Isis K attack… Sadly I expect more terrorist activity til last soldier leaves.”

Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the newest addition to the on-air staff at WMOT. He now serves as the News Director for Middle Tennessee Public Radio and can be heard on-air daily.
