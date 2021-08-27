Tenn. Congressional delegation reacts to suicide bombing in Afghanistan

(Mike Osborne) -- Predictable political reaction on Friday to Thursday's suicide bombing in Kabul that took the lives of 13 U.S. service members.

Mid-state Republican Rep. Scott DesJarlais writes in part “The Biden administration must answer for this disastrous withdrawal and avoidable tragedy.”

Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn posted to social media saying “Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Antony Blinken, Lloyd Austin and General Milley should all resign or face impeachment.”

West Tennessee Democrat Steve Cohen reacted as well, writing in part “Officials informed Congress of likelihood of Isis K attack… Sadly I expect more terrorist activity til last soldier leaves.”