Tennessee House Speaker unveils redistricting panel members

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton announced the members selected to serve on the House’s redistricting committee.

According to a news release, Sexton’s office on Thursday said the committee will include eight Republicans and four Democrats.

Lawmakers will use newly released U.S. Census Bureau data to redraw state and congressional districts currently dominated by Republicans.

The proposals will be taken up in the 2022 legislative session that begins in January.

Republican Gov. Bill Lee has veto power over the finalized plan, but he’s not expected to put up many objections.