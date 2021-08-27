Tennessee's schools, hospitals, even pro sports teams struggle to contain COVID-19

(Mike Osborne) -- Middle Tennessee schools, hospitals and even sports teams are struggling to cope with an unrelenting surge in new COVID-19 infections.

Mid-state media quoted Coffee County school officials Thursday saying every school in the county will be closed for three days beginning Monday due to COVID-19. That news follows virus related closures this week by the Lebanon City School District and all schools in Cheatham County.

Tennessee’s hospitals are also struggling to stay ahead of the latest surge in COVID-19 cases. Vanderbilt Health announced Thursday that it’s currently treating a record number of virus related patients. The number of patients Vanderbilt has under care now exceeds the previous record set during surge last winter.

Health officials in Metro Memphis said Thursday they also have marked a new pandemic high. Shelby County hospitals were reporting 701 COVID-19 patients under care by week’s end.

As of Friday morning, there are 3030 Tennesseans hospitalized statewide, including 67 children. Some 564 are on respirators.

The Tennessee Titans reported their own virus related struggles this week. The Associated Press reports the team now has 9 players and staff members in COVID-19 isolation.

Among those who have tested virus positive this week, Head Coach Mike Vrable and Quarter Back Ryan Tannehill.