Tennessee's schools, hospitals, even pro sports teams struggle to contain COVID-19

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published August 27, 2021 at 8:51 AM CDT
210827 ryan tannehill titans.jpg
Cameron Faulkner/Tenn. Titans
/
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill during the 2021 training camp in Nashville.

(Mike Osborne) -- Middle Tennessee schools, hospitals and even sports teams are struggling to cope with an unrelenting surge in new COVID-19 infections.

Mid-state media quoted Coffee County school officials Thursday saying every school in the county will be closed for three days beginning Monday due to COVID-19. That news follows virus related closures this week by the Lebanon City School District and all schools in Cheatham County.

Tennessee’s hospitals are also struggling to stay ahead of the latest surge in COVID-19 cases. Vanderbilt Health announced Thursday that it’s currently treating a record number of virus related patients. The number of patients Vanderbilt has under care now exceeds the previous record set during surge last winter.

Health officials in Metro Memphis said Thursday they also have marked a new pandemic high. Shelby County hospitals were reporting 701 COVID-19 patients under care by week’s end.

As of Friday morning, there are 3030 Tennesseans hospitalized statewide, including 67 children. Some 564 are on respirators.

The Tennessee Titans reported their own virus related struggles this week. The Associated Press reports the team now has 9 players and staff members in COVID-19 isolation.

Among those who have tested virus positive this week, Head Coach Mike Vrable and Quarter Back Ryan Tannehill.

Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the newest addition to the on-air staff at WMOT. He now serves as the News Director for Middle Tennessee Public Radio and can be heard on-air daily.
