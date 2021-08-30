Rains from Ida prompt a flash flood watch for Middle Tennessee

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — The latest storm track shows the remains of Hurricane Ida moving right across Middle Tennessee Monday and Tuesday.

The storm will begin pushing bands of rain into the state by lunchtime Monday.

A Flash Flood Watch for the entire WMOT listening area goes into effect Monday evening and continues through Tuesday night.

Forecasters say the storm could dump up to five inches of additional rain on the mid-state after what’s already been an unusually wet month.

Severe storms are possible during the period and may include heavy downpours, damaging winds and possible spin up tornadoes.