© 2021 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rains from Ida prompt a flash flood watch for Middle Tennessee

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published August 30, 2021 at 8:26 AM CDT
210830 ida flash flood risk map.jpg
weather.gov
/
National Weather Service Ida Flash Flood Risk Map

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — The latest storm track shows the remains of Hurricane Ida moving right across Middle Tennessee Monday and Tuesday.

The storm will begin pushing bands of rain into the state by lunchtime Monday.

A Flash Flood Watch for the entire WMOT listening area goes into effect Monday evening and continues through Tuesday night.

Forecasters say the storm could dump up to five inches of additional rain on the mid-state after what’s already been an unusually wet month.

Severe storms are possible during the period and may include heavy downpours, damaging winds and possible spin up tornadoes.

Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the newest addition to the on-air staff at WMOT. He now serves as the News Director for Middle Tennessee Public Radio and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne