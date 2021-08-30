© 2021 WMOT
Tennessee schools can request remote learning due to virus

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published August 30, 2021 at 8:15 AM CDT
Penny Schwinn, Tenn. Commissioner of Education

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's education commissioner says classrooms and schools facing a surge in COVID-19 cases and quarantines can request a temporary shift to remote instruction if their districts can show a need.

In a letter dated Friday, Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner Peggy Schwinn said that while she remains committed to in-person instruction, schools and classrooms can now seek a waiver to state Board of Education rules that prevent districts from unilaterally requiring students to implement remote learning.

The letter comes as some school districts in Tennessee were forced to close due to an increase in coronavirus cases and quarantines. The entire Warren, Wilson and Coffee county school systems are closed this week.

