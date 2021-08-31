Is Tennessee's latest COVID-19 surge slowing? New cases dropped last week for the first time since June.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) -- COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths continue to climb in Tennessee, even as state health officials report a slight decline in new infections.

This past week Tennessee saw a slight drop in the number of new COVID-19 infections for the first time since mid-June. During the seven day period that ended Saturday, state health officials recorded just over 28,700 new cases. That represents a one percent decrease from the previous week.

Davidson County saw an eight person drop in new infections. Robertson, Sumner and Wilson counties also reported declines. However, new infections continued to climb last week in Cheatham, Rutherford and Williamson counties.

Meanwhile, virus related hospitalizations have now risen for 58 consecutive days. As of Tuesday morning, there are nearly 3300 Tennesseans under hospital care with well over 600 on respirators.

A total of 237 Tennesseans died due to COVID-19 complications last week. That’s a 12 percent increase over the previous week. However, it’s still significantly fewer deaths than the state record of nearly 900 fatalities recorded during the first week in February.