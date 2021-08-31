Mike Richards Is No Longer 'Jeopardy!' Executive Producer, After Being Ousted As Host

After weeks of tumult at Jeopardy!, Mike Richards has departed from the show altogether. He is the show's erstwhile executive producer and was recently named one of the game show's two new hosts — but stepped down just days after The Ringer detailed sexist and other inappropriate comments he had made in his former role as a podcast host.

Less than two weeks ago, Sony Pictures Television told NPR in an emailed statement: "Richards will remain in his role leading the show." The company spokesperson added, "It is our hope that as EP, he will continue to do so with professionalism and respect."

But on Tuesday, Sony Pictures Television shared with NPR a memo sent by Suzanne Prete, the executive vice president of business and strategy for Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy!, to the two game shows' staff. In part, it reads:

"Dear Team,

I'm writing to let you know that Mike will no longer be serving as EP of Wheel and Jeopardy! effective immediately. We had hoped that when Mike stepped down from the host position at Jeopardy! it would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties we have all experienced these last few weeks. That clearly has not happened."

