Tennessee leads 20-state lawsuit challenging new Biden Admin. LGBTQ directives

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published August 31, 2021 at 9:10 AM CDT
200527 GENDER NEUTRAL BATHROOM SIGN2.jpg

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Attorneys general from 20 states have sued President Joe Biden’s administration seeking to halt directives that extend federal sex discrimination protections to LGBTQ people, ranging from transgender girls participating in school sports to the use of school and workplace bathrooms that align with a person’s gender identity.

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery filed the lawsuit Monday in U.S. District Court in Knoxville, arguing that legal interpretations by the U.S. Department of Education and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission are based on a faulty view of U.S. Supreme Court case law.

The Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

