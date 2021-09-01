Heavy rain from Ida forces Bonnaroo music fest to cancel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Heavy rains from Hurricane Ida have forced Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Tennessee to cancel.

Organizers say the waterlogged festival grounds are unsafe for driving or camping.

The annual festival was scheduled to start Thursday on the site of a former farm in Manchester.

On social media Tuesday, the festival said that tremendous rainfall over the last 24 hours, remnants of Ida’s powerful winds and rain, have saturated the paths and camping areas.

The festival will not be rescheduled this year. Bonnaroo will return to its usual June date in 2022.

Organizers promise to refund tickets within 30 days.