© 2021 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Heavy rain from Ida forces Bonnaroo music fest to cancel

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published September 1, 2021 at 4:52 AM CDT
210901 BONNAROO CANCELS.jpg
BONNAROO.COM
/

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Heavy rains from Hurricane Ida have forced Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Tennessee to cancel.

Organizers say the waterlogged festival grounds are unsafe for driving or camping.

The annual festival was scheduled to start Thursday on the site of a former farm in Manchester.

On social media Tuesday, the festival said that tremendous rainfall over the last 24 hours, remnants of Ida’s powerful winds and rain, have saturated the paths and camping areas.

The festival will not be rescheduled this year. Bonnaroo will return to its usual June date in 2022.

Organizers promise to refund tickets within 30 days.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the newest addition to the on-air staff at WMOT. He now serves as the News Director for Middle Tennessee Public Radio and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne