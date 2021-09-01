© 2021 WMOT
The number of Tennesseans reporting an active COVID-19 infection reaches a pandemic high

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published September 1, 2021 at 8:08 AM CDT
Tenn. Dept. Health

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) -- The number of coronavirus positive Tennesseans grew to an all-time high this week and new records are being marked daily.

As of Tuesday, there were just over 81,000 active cases of COVID-19 statewide. That exceeds the previous record high reached this past December by well over 8,000 cases.

The number of active infections reached their lowest point of the year as recently as mid-June when fewer than 800 Tennesseans were reporting current cases.

The number of active infections in the state grew by an average rate of four percent every day during the month of August. New record highs have been set each day this week.

Currently, one out of every 85 Tennesseans has an active case of COVID-19.

