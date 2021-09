Vanderbilt Hospital: COVID-19 has in recent days forced 3 pregnant women to undergo premature emergency deliveries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) -- Vanderbilt University Medical Center shared disturbing news this week concerned COVID-19 and pregnant women.

Vanderbilt reports that it treated a record number of pregnant women suffering virus related complications in August.

The hospital says 39 women were admitted last month. Ten ended up in Intensive Care.

Vanderbilt says just this week three women have undergone premature emergency deliveries “due to the severity of their symptoms.”

Doctors at Vanderbilt are urging pregnant women to follow CDC guidelines and get vaccinated immediately.