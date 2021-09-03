3 of 16 Tennesseans arrested following Jan. 6 Capitol riot have since pleaded guilty to federal charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) -- At least two Tennessee residents remain in federal lockups eight months after the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

As of Friday morning, records provided by the Department of Justice show that nine of the 16 Tennesseans charged in connection with the riot have pleaded not guilty to the charges they face.

Three have pleaded guilty, including Jesse Griffith and Eric Torrens - both from Gallatin - along with Bryan Ivey of Crossville.

At least eight of the 16 arrested for participation in the riot have been released on their own recognizance as they await trial.

Two men are still being held in custody by federal authorities. Both are accused of committing acts of violence on the day of the riot. They include Albuquerque C. Head of Kingsport and Ronnie B. Presley of Bethpage in Sumner County.