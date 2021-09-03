Fisk Jubilee Singers get $1.5M gift to start endowment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Fisk Jubilee Singers, a vocal group whose tradition dates back 150 years, is celebrating a $1.5 million anonymous donation. Fisk University announced the gift as one of the largest donations ever made to the group. The musical tradition began in 1871 as students who sang slave spirituals as a way to raise money for the historically Black university. They recently earned their first Grammy Award this year as well for an album celebrating their 150th anniversary. The money will be used to establish a permanent endowment named after their longtime musical director Paul T. Kwami.