Judge blocks Tenn. gov's mask opt-out order in Shelby County

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published September 7, 2021 at 7:17 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order blocking Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee from allowing parents to opt out of school mask requirements in Shelby County, the state’s largest county that includes Memphis.

U.S. District Judge Sheryl Lipman issued the temporary restraining order Friday for the Shelby County schools after it was sought by the parents of two children with health problems.

The parents argued in a federal lawsuit filed last week that the Republican governor endangered students with health conditions and hurt their ability to attend in-person classes by allowing parents to opt-out of a mask mandate via an executive order.

The temporary restraining order remains in effect until Sept. 17.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the newest addition to the on-air staff at WMOT. He now serves as the News Director for Middle Tennessee Public Radio and can be heard on-air daily.
