Rutherford County School Board to debate a new mask policy Tuesday evening

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published September 7, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — The Rutherford County School Board announced that it will meet in special session to debate adopting a system wide mask policy Tuesday evening.

Notice of the meeting was given in a meeting agenda published online.

The 48,000 plus student school system currently encourages but doesn’t require masks.

During the last week in August, Rutherford County Schools reported that one out of every 5 students had spent at least one day in quarantine. One out of every 35 students was virus positive.

In that same week, more than 400 teachers and staff were reported virus positive or quarantined.

Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the newest addition to the on-air staff at WMOT. He now serves as the News Director for Middle Tennessee Public Radio and can be heard on-air daily.
