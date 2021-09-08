Life sciences company to create 1,400 jobs in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A company that produces supplies for biopharma companies plans to set up a new facility in Tennessee that is expected to create 1,400 jobs.

The state Department of Economic and Community Development says Thermo Fisher Scientific has committed to invest more than $100 million in the new assembly center in Lebanon.

The facility will produce bioprocess containers and fluid transfer assemblies for companies that develop therapeutics and vaccines.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company has annual revenues exceeding $30 billion.

The project aims to create 400 jobs in the near term and 1,400 over several years.