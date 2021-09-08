Tennessee continues to set new COVID-19 hospitalization records daily

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) -- Tennessee’s latest COVID-19 surge showed no signs of slowing down this past week.

The latest data out Tuesday from state health officials shows that nearly 50,000 new infections were recorded statewide last week. That’s a 22 percent increase over the previous seven days.

New records for total active cases have been set four out of the last eight days.

The state also continues to mark new records daily for virus related hospital admissions. As of Wednesday morning, there are nearly 3,800 virus patients hospitalized statewide. A total of 746 are on a respirator.

There’s one bit of encouraging news from last week’s health crisis data. COVID-19 vaccinations reached 196,000 doses administered during the week that ended Saturday. That’s a new record high for the year.