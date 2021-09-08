© 2021 WMOT
University of Tennessee system extends COVID mask mandate

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published September 8, 2021 at 7:37 AM CDT
210908 mtsu student vaccination.jpg
MTSU photo by J. Intintoli
/
mtsunews.com
MTSU student Julia Hagelberg receives her vaccination from physician assistant Ashley Bjork

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The University of Tennessee system has extended a mask requirement at its campuses amid the state's continued spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

University spokesperson Jennifer Lynn Sicking said Tuesday that the mask requirement will remain in place for indoor public spaces.

Exceptions include private offices, residence hall rooms and while eating, drinking or engaging in fitness activities.

On Aug. 2, the university began requiring masks in classrooms, laboratories and at indoor academic events required for students. On Aug. 23, the university expanded that to the current requirement for at least two weeks.

Vanderbilt, Tennessee State and Middle Tennessee State also enforce mandatory mask policies.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the newest addition to the on-air staff at WMOT. He now serves as the News Director for Middle Tennessee Public Radio and can be heard on-air daily.
